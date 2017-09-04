Police investigate possible link of 6 robberies of eldererly in Putnoe area of Bedford

Police are investigating six robberies of elderly women in the Putnoe area of Bedford, which may be linked.

The robberies occurred between Tuesday, August 29 and Friday, September 1.

The offenders in each incident are described as two men in their late teens riding pushbikes who approached the women and stole their handbags - sometimes using force and causing injury to the victim.

Detective Inspector Andy Southam, investigating, said: “The offenders are ruthlessly targeting vulnerable elderly women, often brazenly in broad daylight.

“We do believe that these robberies are linked and we are working hard to find the people responsible.

“I’m urging anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact us. We are treating this as a linked series and would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.”

Community north Superintendent Juliette Everett said: “We understand that this is a worrying trend so we are deploying additional visible resources to act as both a deterrent to the offenders and to reassure to the people of Putnoe. If you are feeling unsettled by these incidents, or if you would like advice on how to keep yourself safe, please do approach one of our PCs or PCSOs who will be more than happy to have a chat with you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the north serious and complex investigation team at Bedfordshire Police on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The list of robberies includes:

Tuesday, August 29

12.10pm - Banburgh Drive, Bedford

3.20pm - Totnes Close, Bedford

6.25pm - Brunel Road, Bedford

Friday, September 1

2pm - Kenilworth Walk, Bedford

2.10pm - Pendennis Road, Bedford

9.15pm - Newnham Avenue, Bedford

Call Police on 101 if you can help.