Police investigate incident of hate crime in Bedford

Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a hate crime in Bedford.

The incident happened at around 2.25pm on Sunday, June 25, when a group of men were approached and racially abused in Midland Road. One member of the group was also pushed.

PC Chris Dougherty, investigating officer, said: “We take hate crime seriously and are appealing for help in identifying the man in the image, as we believe he may be able to assist with our investigation.

“I’m also appealing for anyone who has information or may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/26983/2017. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.