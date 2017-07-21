Police identify body of man found in Bedford river on Tuesday

Police have identified the body of man pulled from Bedford river on Tuesday (18 July), as Zbigien Lasocki, 39, of no fixed address.

Emergency services were called to the Embankment at about 10.15am to reports of a man in the water. He was recovered from the river but pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem carried out on Wednesday (19 July) was inconclusive and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Further tests are due to be carried out to try to ascertain the cause of death.

Now police want to speak to anyone who knew Mr Lasocki, who was also known as ‘Zibby’, or witnessed how he came to enter the river.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of the Embankment on Monday evening or Tuesday morning. We have released an image of Zibby and I’d like to speak to anyone who saw him on either of those days.

“The details we have of Zibby’s life are also quite limited and we need to build up a much clearer picture of who he associated with and where he stayed.”

Anyone with any information should call DI Thomson in the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 101.