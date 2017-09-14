Police hunt man in sex offence investigation in Bedfordshire

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man.

David Kean, 46, is wanted by police in connection with an investigation into a sexual offence and thefts in Bedfordshire on September 3.

Kean also goes by various other aliases.

Anyone who sees Kean, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police immediately via the police non-emergency number 101, quoting the crime reference JD/38814/2017.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.