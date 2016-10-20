Police hope to return lost wedding dress found in Bedford

Police are hoping to reunite a bride with her wedding dress after it was found abandoned in a car park.

The gown had just been dry cleaned when a member of the public came across it in Allhallows car park in Kempston, Beds.

It was handed in at a nearby police station after being found at around 6pm on Thursday.

It is thought the owner had put it down after returning to their car, but forgot to take it away with them.

Officers don’t wish to release any further information about the dress to ensure it is returned to its rightful owner.

If it is yours, please call 101.