Police charge 13 people after shootings in Bedford

Thirteen people have been charged in relation to a number of shootings in Bedford, following a successful week of action for Bedfordshire Police.

Operation Kruse is the name for the investigation that was launched after shots were fired at four separate addresses in Bedford overnight in July 2016.

Police were called to reports of shots being fired in Faraday Square, Foxglove Way, Lovell Road, and Romsey Way, from 10pm on Friday, July 8 and 5am on Saturday, July 9.

Last week the Operation Kruse team carried out a week of action, resulting in a number of arrests and charges, as well as the recovery of a large quantity of drugs.

On February 6 officers carried out the search of a property in Romsey Way, Bedford and found thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs, as well as a significant amount of cash.

Throughout the rest of the week officers worked to arrest and charge 10 people, bringing the total number of people charged in relation to the disorder up to 13.

Of those 11 people have been remanded in custody and two have been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Katie Dounias said: “This has been a really productive week for us and we will continue our hard work into this complex investigation, which has so far seen a number of charges, the seizure of a significant amount of drugs, as well as the recovery of three firearms.

“We absolutely will not tolerate firearms criminality in Bedfordshire and we continue to have a dedicated team of officers committed to establishing the circumstances surrounding this case.”

The following were charged in relation to Operation Kruse:

Kierran Hall, 20, from Grange Close Houghton Conquest, charged with two firearms offences.

Ryan Cockings, 19, from Whitby Way, Bedford, charged with three firearms offences and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice. He has been bailed.

Toni Herbert, 20, from Shortstown, charged with one firearms offence and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice. She has been bailed.

Tavon Carter, 20, from Romsey Way, Bedford, charged with two drugs offences, one firearms offence, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Nathaniel Bhatti, 29, from Conquest Road, Bedford, charged with one firearms offence and one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Shuheb Ali, 18, from Ashmead Road, Bedford, charged with one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, one firearms offence and one drugs offence.

Jamie Frahar, 21, from Newhouse Crescent, Watford, charged with one firearms offence and one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mohammed Waez, 20, from Lovell Road, Bedford charged with two firearms offences and one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Abul Faiz, 20, from Collie Road, Bedford, charged with two firearms offences and one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Shozel Ahmed, 22, from Foxglove Way, Bedford, charged with two firearms offences and one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Abdul Kadir, 34, from Salmon Lane, London, charged with two firearms offences and one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mohammed Islam, 21, from Iddesleigh Road, Bedford charged with two firearms offences and one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Marcus Rizwani, 20, from Barton Road, Bedford, charged with two firearms offences and one count of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.