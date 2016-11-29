Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in traffic collision near Kempston

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision yesterday (Monday), in which a motorcyclist died.

It happened at 5.23pm on the old A421, 50 metres south west of its junction with the road to Wood End. The incident involved a black Suzuki GSXR 1000, which was travelling south west, and a white Daf lorry, which was travelling in the other direction.

The rider, a man in his 30s from London, was pronounced dead at the scene and the lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

PC David Clarke, investigating, is keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or saw the rider travelling earlier in the evening.

A full investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact PC Clarke on 101 quoting CIU reference 16-250, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.