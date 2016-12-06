Police appeal for missing teen who might be in Bedford

Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in St Albans.

Wafa Benaziza has been missing since November 8.

She is described as being around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with very long brown hair, which is often worn up in a bun on top of her head.

Wafa was last seen wearing a black and red top, blue skinny jeans, a black leather jacket, black Nike trainers and was carrying a black handbag.

She has links to the Hemel Hempstead, Bedford and Kempston areas.

Anyone who sees Wafa, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 straight away.