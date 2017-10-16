Police appeal for missing Bedford teenager Phoebe

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager from Bedford.

Phoebe Knight, 16, was last seen at her home address in York Street in the early hours of this morning (16 October).

She is described as white, slim build and with long blonde hair. She has a long silver metal bar in one ear. It is thought that she is wearing black Doctor Martin boots, a blue cable knit jumper, a black and white snood and black leggings.

Detective Inspector Emma Langwith said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Phoebe and who can give us any information about where she is. Phoebe, I’d like to stress that we are just keen to bring you home safely.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 999 quoting reference number 71 of today’s date.