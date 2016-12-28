Police appeal following three-car M1 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a motorway collision which took place in the early hours of Christmas Eve, leaving several people injured.

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 13 for Bedford and 12 for Flitwick, at around 2.30am.

A grey Toyota Prius, a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Galaxy were involved.

Several people were injured as a result of the incident and one person suffered serious injuries, which are now not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed in both directions as recovery of the vehicles took place, and an investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting the reference Operation Potassium.