Police appeal following Christmas Eve road rage incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident in Shefford at around 3.50pm on Christmas Eve.

A man was travelling from Tesco Express, from Ivel Road to the A507, when his car was cut off by the offender’s vehicle.

The offender drove dangerously alongside the victim, and used threatening gestures until the two vehicles reached the Chicksands roundabout.

The driver is described as white and approximately 35-years-old, and was driving a white Mercedes.

Sergeant Jennifer Flinn, said: “The offender behaved in a threatening and dangerous manner on a busy public road.

“There is no excuse for such behaviour and we are keen to speak with anyone who is able to identify the driver of the Mercedes believed to be 65 registered.

“It was tremendously frightening incident for our victim and we believe that the other drivers might have witnessed the incident, as the offender was causing obstruction to others.”

Call 101 with any information quoting crime reference number JD/52854/2016, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.