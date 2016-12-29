Police appeal following Bedford armed robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Bedford yesterday evening (Wednesday).

At approximately 5pm a man entered Baker Brothers jewellery shop in St Peter’s Street and threatened members of staff with what is believed to be a gun. He then stole a watch belonging to someone in the store before fleeing the scene in the direction of De Parys Avenue.

The man is described as black, approximately six feet tall, slim, in his twenties or early thirties, and wearing a dark suit jacket.

One woman was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in hospital for further observation.

Detective Constable Andrew Boston, investigating, said: “This is understandably a shocking incident however I’d like to reassure residents and other business owners that we are working hard to identify the man responsible and have a number of lines of enquiry to follow.

“I’m urging anyone who witnessed the incident, has any knowledge of the crime and anyone who saw a man matching this description in the area at the time of the robbery to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact North Crime on 101 quoting reference 254 of December 28.