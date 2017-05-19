Police appeal after theft of jewellery from house in Clapham

Thieves ransacked a house during a burglary in Clapham on Tuesday (May 16) stealing a number of items of jewellery.

The offender made off with items which included:

> Calvin Klein watch with a square face and a square linked bracelet

> 24ct gold chain with a cross

> 24ct snake style gold necklace with diamonds

> 1960s man’s gold watch with a white face

> white gold heart-shaped earrings with small diamonds

> white gold ring with diamonds and sapphires

> pearl platinum ring with to leaf shape diamonds either side.

PC James West, investigating, said: “This was a highly distressing offence in which the offenders causing significant damage to the property, and stole a number of items of jewellery that had belonged to the homeowners for generations. Many of the items taken were distinctive and recognisable and I’d appeal for anyone with knowledge of them to get in touch.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen these items or been offered them for sale is asked to call police on 101 with the crime reference number JH/19700/17. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.