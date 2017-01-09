Police appeal after theft from vehicle in Bedford

Police investigating a theft from a vehicle in Westoning, Bedford have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

Between 8pm and 10.15pm on Tuesday (January 3) a Transit van was broken into and several items of fishing equipment were stolen.

Police would like to identify the men in picture as they believe they could assist with the investigation.

Bedfordshire Police is also reminding van owners not to keep tools and valuables in their vehicle overnight.

Residents may also consider installing additional security systems like a deadlock or an alarm.

If you are able to identify the men pictured on the CCTV please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JD/271/2017.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.