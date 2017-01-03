Police appeal after teenager sexually assaulted in Kempston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was sexually assaulted in Kempston last Tuesday (December 27).

At approximately 3.45pm the teenage girl was walking down an alleyway between Wyatt Road and St John’s Street, when she was approached by a group of men who touched her inappropriately.

The girl was able to get past the men and ran away. They then walked off in the direction of Wyatt Road.

Four of the men were described as white and the fifth as Asian, they were all believed to be around 18-years-old and were wearing tracksuits.

Detective Constable Christoper Avery, said: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour and a disturbing incident. I’m appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw a group of men matching this description in the vicinity of the area to get in touch.

“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and we are committed to finding the people responsible and ensure that they are appropriately punished.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/53313/2016, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.