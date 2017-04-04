Police appeal after string of ‘distressing’ burglaries in Bedfordshire

Police investigating three burglaries in villages in the north of the county are appealing for witnesses.

In the early hours of yesterday (Monday) morning three properties were burgled between around 2am and 4am and officers believe they may be connected.

At around 2am offenders forced entry to a house in Orchard Close in Bromham.

Two neighbouring properties were then broken into in High Street, Harrold around an hour later where a 66 plate white VW Golf was stolen from one of the addresses.

The offenders are described as a group of four white men in their 30s who were wearing tracksuits.

Two of the men were wearing a cap and one man was described as being muscular.

Detective Constable Emma King, investigating, said: “Burglary is a very distressing crime for victims and we’re dedicated to finding those responsible and following several lines of enquiry.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a group of men acting suspiciously in the area or has seen a new white VW Golf in the area.

“If anyone has any information that could assist our enquiries I urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries is asked to contact DC King on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.