Police appeal after ‘nasty’ knife-point robbery in Bedford

A woman sustained injuries after a man cut her hand bag strap with a knife.

At around 8.50am on Saturday (April 15) a woman was walking along Bushmead Avenue when she was approached by a man who grabbed her arm.

He was holding a knife that he used to cut her bag strap and caused her minor injuries in the process. The man then ran off with the bag towards the river.

He is described as white, in his early to mid-20s, around six feet tall and medium build with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark green jumper, jeans and dark shoes.

Detective Constable Lisa Whitson, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident which has understandably left the victim shaken.

“This behaviour won’t be tolerated and we are urging anyone with information that could help us find the person responsible to get in touch.

“There is no excuse for carrying an offensive weapon and in this case the knife has not only been brandished to threaten the victim but also been used to assist with the theft and left the woman with injuries.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and has seen a man matching this description is asked to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Whitson on 101 quoting crime reference JH/15875/17.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.