Police appeal after man stamped on in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and left with serious injuries in Mill Street, Bedford on Sunday.

At approximately 4am, the man and a friend were walking along Mill Street and were near the George and Dragon pub when they were approached by three men from the direction of Lurke Street.

After a short verbal altercation, one of the men assaulted the victim who fell to the floor and lost consciousness, at which point one of the offenders stamped on the victim’s head.

One of the men then threatened a bystander with a weapon, before both left the scene.

The men are described as Asian.

Detective constable Dave Brecknock, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to find out who is responsible for this despicable assault, which left the victim with serious injuries.

“We are keen to hear from any members of the public who saw the assault, or who were in the area at the time and saw three men running away from the Mill Street area.

“Similarly, if you know who the offender is, please come forward with any information. He callously assaulted the victim again despite the fact the victim had lost consciousness, and we need to know who this man is.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Brecknock via 101 quoting crime reference number JH/41455/16. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.