Police appeal after man stabbed in the neck in Kempston

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a 22-year-old man was stabbed in Kempston on Friday.

The man was involved in an altercation around 3am in Cleveland Street with two other men, and was stabbed in the back and neck.

His injuries required hospital treatment.

The two offenders left the scene, one is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, possibly mixed race and wearing a black hoodie.

Investigation officer Julia Hinson, said: “This was a particularly nasty attack on a young man in a quiet residential street.

“We take knife crime very seriously and are urging anyone with information about who is responsible, or anyone who may have seen or heard anything, to get in contact.”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting crime reference number: JH/39054/2016.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.