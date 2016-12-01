Police appeal after jewellery stolen from house in Bedford

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information after jewellery was stolen from a property in Dover Crescent, Bedford, on Monday (28 November).

Between 8.45am and 10.15am the rear window was forced open.

Police are keen to speak with a man that has been seen in the area at this time.

He is described as white, bald with a beard and wearing blue top.

The offenders searched the house and took a number of jewellery items.

Detective sergeant Simon Hancock, said: “We are urging anyone with information to come forward, we are especially keen to speak to a man that was seen around the location at the time.

“Several items of valuable jewellery were taken and we want to reunite it with its owners.”

If you have any information about this incident please call 101 quoting reference number JH/49128/2016 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.