Police appeal after items stolen from Bedford home including house keys and electronics

Police investigating a Bedford burglary are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the stolen items.

Overnight between 11pm on Friday (October 14) and 7am the following morning, a property was burgled in Pemberley Avenue, with the offenders making off with a number of items including house keys, a purse, a magnum of Bollinger champagne, trainers, a Mac and a Lenovo laptop, two iPhone 6s (in gold and silver) and a Wii games console.

Detective Sergeant Matt Inwood, investigating, said: “I would appeal for anyone who saw anything unusual in this area on Friday night to get in touch, as they may have seen something which could lead us to the offenders.

“I am also keen for anyone who has seen any of the items or been offered them for sale to contact me – as often we find that the people responsible will not want to hold on to the stolen property for long.

“Finally I’d urge all residents to remember to ensure their doors and windows are all fully locked whenever they leave their property, and as the darker nights are about to set in to try and make your home look lived-in by keeping lights on a timer.”

Call DS Inwood on 101 with information, quoting the reference JH/42200/2016.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.