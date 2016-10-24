Police appeal after fatal collision on A421 Bedfordshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on the A421 on Friday (October 21).

At approximately 7.40pm there was a three vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A421 near Marston Moretaine.

A Vauxhall Corsa, a Peugeot, and a Skoda Superb collided near the junction with Beancroft Road.

Two vehicles, a HGV and a Mazda, stopped to assist. Approximately ten minutes after the initial collision, a Mercedes collided with the stationery HGV.

Emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Milton Keynes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the initial three vehicle collision and the subsequent fatal crash to contact the forensic collision investigation unit on 101 quoting Operation Emley.