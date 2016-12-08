Police appeal after armed robbery in Bedfordshire Co-Op

Police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at the Co-Op in Sharnbrook High Street last night.

At around 7.10pm three people entered the store and threatened the staff with a knife before smashing the till, taking money and cigarettes, before making off in the direction of Park Lane.

The offenders were described as wearing scarves and hoods, one wearing a white jacket with the other two wearing dark coloured coats.

Detective inspector Dani Bailey, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff involved, who fortunately weren’t injured but have been left understandably shaken.

“We are urging anyone with any information that could help us find those responsible are asked to come forward.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area please get in touch.

“Robbery is a key priority of the force and we need the public’s help to find those responsible in order to protect people and prevent further crime.”

Police are linking in with other neighbouring forces to ensure any links between similar offences are identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.