Police and security staff celebrated for protecting public during knife incident in Bedford store

Two police community support officers (PCSOs) and two security staff have been commended by Bedfordshire Police’s chief constable following an incident last year when a woman brandished a knife in Primark in Bedford.

In March 2015, PCSOs Laimonas Rudzianskas and Shezad Ahmed were conducting routine enquiries at the busy clothing store in the centre of Bedford, when they heard screams coming from the shop floor - they looked over to see a woman waving a knife.

The two security staff working that day, Mariglen Lulo and Ibrahim Marqeshi, were quick to evacuate other customers and staff quickly, before stepping in and assisting the two PCSOs with restraining the woman.

Chief constable Jon Boutcher, who recognised those involved through a chief constable commendation, said: “This was a particularly impressive act of bravery by these men, as neither PCSOs nor retail security staff are expected to deal with this level of confrontation.

“Regardless, the security staff acted quickly and professionally to evacuate the store before helping to restrain the female, therefore putting their own safety before that of the customers and fellow staff.

“Those involved went beyond the call of duty and I am glad they have been recognised for their bravery.”

This incident was celebrated at a Long Service and Chief Commendations Ceremony held at Kempston police headquarters on Wednesday, October 5.

Six police officers and staff were recognised for 20 years of service, while another roads policing officer was recognised for saving the life of a man following a road traffic accident.