Plead for John Bunyan’s freedom in this competition

Keep the children busy over the Easter holidays with a writing competition being run by the John Bunyan Museum.

The annual competition for school-age children and young people, ‘Sincerely, Elizabeth Bunyan’ asks youngsters to imagine they are Elizabeth Bunyan whose husband John, has just been imprisoned for his beliefs. As Elizabeth, they have to write a 500 word letter to the powerful Judge Hale, to plead and argue for John’s pardon and release.

Curator Nicola Sherhod said: “Elizabeth Bunyan is a forgotten heroine: she was brave and courageous. She tried over and over again to be heard by the judges, and threw a letter into the coach of one of them as he passed, as well as visiting the Swan Hotel to plead in front of an intimidating group of judges, justices and gentry.’

There are four age groups and the closing date for the competition is June 5.

To find out more make a trip to the museum over the holidays and enter the Easter quiz at the same time. Admission to the museum is free.

Visit www.bunyanmeeting.co.uk/museum