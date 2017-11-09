Plea for women to get female statues

Hundreds of Bedford women are petitioning the mayor to claim sexual inequality over the town’s STATUES.

Petition organiser Louise Whatham correctly points out that there is not one female represented among Bedford’s collection of statues.

“Despite a history of strong, high-achieving women, Bedford lacks adequate visibility of this,” she said

“Given that next year marks one 100 years since women got the vote, we believe it is an opportune time to use the momentum that is building around women’s equality and recognise women’s achievement.”

Louise is urging mayor Dave Hodgson to act before 2018, when Women in Bedford will mark the 100 years since women won the right to vote.

Already Dave has hailed the idea as “fantastic.”

She said: “A sculpture will provide a focal point, referencing stories of local significance within the wider national celebrations.

“The sculpture will be more than a celebration of the past; it should inspire the women of the future to aspire to greatness.”

The T&C has put together