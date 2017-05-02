Players prepare for battle in Ayckbourn classic

The talented Wilstead Players will be presenting ‘Ten Times Table’, a pla by Alan Ayckbourn at the village hall on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, at 8pm.

The story follows the leading lights of the village of Pendon, who decide to hold a history pageant based on a vague event ‘The Massacre of the Pendon Twelve’.

A committee is set up comprising of disparate characters with very different views of what the pageant should represent and on the day the two sides engage in a battle with hilarious results. Wilstead Players say the well known comedy which will be especially enjoyed by anyone who has ever sat on a committee. Tickets are available from the box office on 01234 740782 priced £8 or at wilsteadplayers.co.uk A charity performance in aid of Carlton Emmaus and other Rotary charities will be given on Wednesday, May 10, with tickets at £10.