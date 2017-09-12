Plans for waste to be converted to energy in Stewartby

Creating energy from waste could soon become a reality with plans for facilities to be introduced in Stewartby.

Locals are invited to give their opinions on proposals for an incinerator at Rookery Pit that will allow waste to be converted into energy.

The Environment Agency, leading organisation for protecting the environment in England, are holding a drop-in session on Wednesday, September 20.

Their role is to make sure that energy from waste facilities are designed, built and run to meet legal standards.

People will be able to find out more about the possible new facilities, how it will work, and the role of the Environment Agency in the plans.

The agency will only issue a permit if it is satisfied that the plant will be designed, built, operated and maintained so that human health and the environment are protected, as well as meeting EU requirements.

If a permit were to be issued, the agency would be the regulator for on-going monitoring of the incinerator.

A public consultation period will run from 11 September to 23 October 2017 that will involve talks with the relevant local authorities and their health departments, the Food Standards Agency, Public Health England, and several other committees.

An application for the energy permit was submitted by Covanta Energy Limited.

The drop-in session is being held at Forest of Marston Vale Centre, in Marston Moretaine from 1.00–7.00pm.

People unable to attend the drop-in or wanting to provide formal comments should send them to psc@environment-agency.gov.uk or write to: Environment Agency, Permitting Support Centre, Land Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WF, quoting application number EPR/WP3234DY/A001.