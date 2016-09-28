Pilgrims Prep School choir to feature in hit Christmas album

A world-renowned composer recorded three Christmas songs at Pilgrims Pre-Prep School, Bedford with the school choir this week.

Olga Thomas was joined by 30 children between the ages of five and seven to record the songs.

The pupils have been rehearsing every day for the last week in order to learn the words to the Christmas songs in time for recording.

Olga had spotted the children on a video after they performed at Bedford’s Proms in the Park this summer and was ‘enchanted’ by them.

When the idea of recording Christmas carols using a children’s choir, they were the first choice.

Olga Thomas has spent many years creating music on behalf of the charity Cruse Bereavement Care.

The charity began a unique music programme, a tradition to give their patron, Her Majesty The Queen, special gifts of music composed by Olga to commemorate the important events in the life of the Royal Household.

Several of her pieces have been presented to the Queen.

The album, which the youngsters will be featued on, also includes some special guest vocalists including Classic FM presenter and Welsh Tenor Wynne Evans rising star of the classical world British soprano Emily Haig.

Olga’s career has been filled with highlights, from not only her work with Royalty but also with some of Hollywood’s glittering elite.

All proceeds of this album will be split equally between Cruse Bereavement Care and The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

The album is available on iTunes as well as Amazon and can be pre ordered.