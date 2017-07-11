PICTURES: Bedford residents enjoy a tasty day out

A showcase of local food talent pitched their tents along Bedford Embankment to offer up dishes from around the globe.

From vegan Indian daal to Mexican burritos, Mill Meadows filled with the smell of street food on Saturday, to a backdrop of live music from the bandstand.

There were a sea of foodie families and friends enjoying the wonderful weather, with some searching for a cooler spot inside the food theatre tent where live cooking demonstrations took place.

Those searching for an ice cold beer were served from a black cab taxi while hungry meat-lovers could opt for a South-African braai served from a steam train.

For a spot of shopping, the producer’s tent saw breads, oils and herbs being sold by local artisan vendors.

Bedpop organiser Erica Roffe said: “The way people responded to the event exceeded our expectations. “We couldn’t have hoped for so many people to come along and celebrate Bedford’s open spaces, food and music with us.

“We want to increase the number of street vendors to give people more variety in the future while making sure the festival remains boutique with a local vibe. Also so the public aren’t paying out a fortune to eat!

“It’s all about raising Bedford’s food profile and putting it on the map as a visitor destination.”

Taste Bedford’s event organiser Anne Harnan said: “We want to raise the foodie profile of the town and showcase the region’s best chefs and producers.”