Physio therapist celebrates Older People’s Day with special event

A physiotherapist from Bedford is to help celebrate Older People’s Day with a free event to improve independence.

The idea is to learn how physiotherapy can help prevent falls and is being organised by Nadia Kopec, as part of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy’s campaign to celebrate the day and the contribution that older people make to society.

The event will take place at Anjulita Court Care Home, Bramley Way, Bedford, MK41 7GD, on Saturday, September 30, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Carers, care home managers, health care professionals, patients and relatives will be provided with information and materials on falls prevention, as well as exhibits incontinence specialist physiotherapist Jane Cooper, of Head to Toe Physio, and information from Carers in Bedfordshire, Age UK Bedfordshire and Tibbs Dementia.

Nadia, working as The Mobility Physio, said: “Physios are ideally placed to provide advice on keeping active - to support general health and prevent falls in older age.

“Our Older People’s Day event is a great way for us to share news about this the residents at Anjulita Court and the wider community.

“Falls and lack of independence are not an inevitable part of growing older, Physiotherapy is for everyone and can keep older people mobile and independent, reduce or prevent falls and even enable older people to remain in their own home, and this includes those with memory issues.

“Our event will encourage the local older population to build strength and balance exercises into their daily routine and explain how physiotherapy offers safe and effective quality services that cut secondary referrals, saves money and reduces pressure on GPs. If you have an older friend or relative and would like to hear more about physiotherapy please come along to the event.”

Email nadia@themobilityphysio.co.uk