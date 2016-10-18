Peter’s image of Old Stumpy wins the day

A Flitwick man has been announced as the overall winner of The Parks Trust’s 2016 Photography Competition.

Peter Watson’s striking winter image of Old Stumpy at Ouzel Valley Park won him the top prize and he was presented with a certificate by David Foster, chief executive of The Parks Trust.

while Gracie Gardner’s stunning black and white close-up of a swan clinched the overall youth winner title.

With 665 photographs entered by 230 people from across the area, the contest was tougher than ever before.

Entries were made into three categories in adult and youth age groups; parklife, wildlife and landscape, with a winner and finalist chosen for each one. Of these three winners, an overall winner was then chosen from both the adult and youth sections.

The competition shortlist was whittled down by an expert panel of judges including chairman of the New City Photography Society, Stephen Miller and secretary, Don Byatt, and The Parks Trust’s head of community engagement Briony Fox.

Briony said: “We were hugely impressed by the quality of the photos submitted this year. It was difficult to narrow down the entries but we were blown away by Peter’s and Gracie’s in particular; they really are very special.”