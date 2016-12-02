Pet food recalled over salmonella fears

A range of pet food has been recalled by its manufacturer following the discovery that the product contains salmonella.

Natures Menu is recalling its ‘Country Hunter 80% Farm Reared Turkey with Wholesome Fruit and Veg’ frozen pet food, as it has been to found to contain the bacterium that can cause food poisoning.

The affected 1kg packs have batch code: 13122017 and a use-by date of 13 December 2017.

As well as the risk to pets, the product could carry a potential risk to humans through direct handling or indirectly from food contact surfaces. In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Customers are advised that when handling and serving raw foods for pets it is always advisable to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly. To return the product contact Natures Menu on their free phone number 0800 0183770.