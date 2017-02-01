Pensioner to sue Bedford NHS after ‘botch’ brain diagnosis

A pensioner left disabled by a brain haemorrhage is suing the NHS in Bedford for compensation.

The man, in his 70s, was left ‘seriously disabled’ after he suffered the sub-arachnoid haemmorhage.

In a writ lodged at London’s High Court, his lawyers say he now requires a “high level of care and support”.

Through his daughter, the pensioner is suing the Bedford Hospital NHS Trust and Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

His lawyers say medics at Bedford and Kettering Hospitals were negligent in failing to properly diagnose him.

Andrew Post QC, for the pensioner, says in the writ he was taken to Bedford Hospital after suffering acute pain in the back of his neck.

He was examined by a student doctor but discharged that same evening with a diagnosis of a chest infection and a course of antibiotics.

His condition did not improve he went to Kettering Hospital the following morning where he was again sent home.

Later that evening, the pensioner collapsed and taken to John Radcliffe Hospital, where the haemorrhage was revealed.

Mr Post, said: “Our case is that, with timely diagnosis and treatment there would have been around an 85 per cent chance of a favourable outcome”.

“He has made a poor neurological recovery and is now very seriously disabled”.

The contents of the writ have yet to be proved and the NHS Trusts’ defence to the claim was not available.