Pedestrian killed in Christmas Eve collision

Police investigating a fatal collision in Flitwick on Christmas Eve (Saturday) are appealing for witnesses.

At around 5.35pm emergency services were called to the incident on Maulden Road involving a pedestrian and a green Land Rover Defender.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

PC Ed Colley from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit said: “I would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, and particularly anyone who saw a man walking along Maulden Road around this time. Any information can be useful to help us piece together the events leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Colley on 101.