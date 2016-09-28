Pedal power in support of cancer charity

A team of 10 cyclists from Lockheed Martin in Ampthill saddled up for a gruelling 112 mile ride from the town to Havant in Hampshire in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The group – comprising recent graduates, long-serving engineers and support staff – joined 10 colleagues from other Lockheed Martin locations to take part in the charity challenge for the fourth year running.

Employees at each site came out to cheer them on. They also held fundraising coffee mornings and a static spin bike challenge where they had to match or exceed the distance covered by the team.

Cyclist Stan Winstanley said many of his colleagues had been personally affected by cancer: “So it was great to be able to participate in the challenge and work together to support such an important cause.”

Company spokesman Alan Lines said: “Our employees pride themselves in playing an active role.”

So far Lockheed Martin has raised more than £3,500.