PCC invites Ampthill residents to have their say

Ampthill residents are being invited by Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway, to attend a public meeting and hear about the latest policing plans in their area.

The public meeting is being held to announce the arrival of the county’s seventh policing hub situated in Ampthill, a dedicated team of officers offering more visible policing to the area, and the partnership working between the police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The meeting will be held on Monday, February 13 at Parkside Community Hall, and will be led by PCC Kathryn Holloway and Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Mike Colbourne.

PCC Holloway said: “I am well aware of the problems in Ampthill, including anti-social behaviour, vehicles exceeding the speed limits and parking offences, as I lived right in the middle of the town for almost five years.”

Part of Commissioner Holloway’s number one priority in her police and crime plan is to provide more visible policing in various areas of Bedfordshire, a commitment the PCC has ‘rolled out’ in community hubs across the county.

Kathryn Holloway added: “It’s my ambition to return policing to areas which lack a police presence, and the police could do that in Ampthill by working closely with the Fire Service.”

To find out more about the Ampthill public meeting contact the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner by calling 01234 842064.