PC’s legacy remains part of Kempston HQ

A historic piece of furniture has been donated to Beds Police HQ at Kempston.

The grandson of former officer PC Herbert Taylor donated the wooden chest to the force, which was presented to his granddad when he retired in 1939.

PC Taylor was awarded the furniture in honour of his long service to the force.

PC Taylor’s grandson, who also served as a scenes of crime officer in the 1970s, contacted the force to offer them the furniture which will now be placed in the police museum.

Lionel Stewart, National Association of Retired Police Officers secretary, said: “We are so pleased to have rescued the chest and have it at headquarters.

“Back in the 1930s when officers retired they were allowed to choose something from a furniture shop.

“Officers were also given police houses and an allowance of £10 to spend at the store to furnish the property.

“The chest is an important part of police history and it’s amazing what wonderful condition it’s in.

“We will in due course be placing a photo of PC Taylor above the chest and a short explanation of its origins.”