Parking improvements proposed for Bedford town centre car park

Lurke Street car park in Bedford is getting ready for some major improvements.

Upgrades to car park lighting, a lift replacement, and a consultation scheme for congestion is all on the table.

Bedford Borough Council are looking to tackle congestion in this area, due to the car park and Lidl supermarket, especially at peak hours.

Works on the lift replacement will begin at the end of August without causing disruption as two lifts will still be working.

The council also wants to create a one-way system around Lurke Street, installing a rising bollard, resurfacing several streets in the area, and installing CCTV to monitor the new route.

Bedford Borough councillor Charles Royden said: “We are always looking for ways to support and improve our town centre, with free parking deals in place across the council’s town centre car parks.

“The one-way scheme, subject to consultation, will help to relieve a congestion hotspot and free up access to an improved Lurke Street multi-storey car park.”

The car park will be closed from September 24 for three days, reopening on September 27, to carry out the other improvements.

Season ticket holders will be able to park at Allhallows and Queen Street car parks with their permits during this time at no additional charge.