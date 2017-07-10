Paris trek for cyclist just three months after owning his first bike

A trainee surveyor from Bedford has raised more than £3,000 after completing the gruelling London to Paris cycle ride just three months after owning his first bike.

Matteo Sarro, 19, who works for Bloor Homes South Midlands, took on the 320-mile challenge for the British Heart Foundation, after his grandmother, also from Bedford, underwent a heart operation earlier in the year.

The ride, which saw Matteo travel through London, into Kent, on to Dover and then from Calais to Paris, took four days to complete. Matteo had not even owned a bike three months prior to the challenge, so both he and his colleagues were very pleased that he completed it in such a good time.

Matteo said: “I had never really cycled before so all of my colleagues thought I was mad to take this on. As a regular gym-goer, I was already quite fit and I underwent three months of intense training on the bike to help prepare me for the ride.

“It was a fantastic challenge and the encouragement and support I received from everyone at Bloor Homes really helped me push on when the route was at its hardest. I would like to thank them all for their generosity in helping me to raise such a fantastic amount for the British Heart Foundation.”

Richard Sarraff, regional managing director for Bloor Homes South Midlands, said: “On behalf of everyone at Bloor Homes we would like to congratulate Matteo on completing the challenge. We were all eagerly awaiting updates on his progress and were very relieved to hear that he had arrived in Paris safe and sound.

“We are always keen to support good causes which undertake such valuable work across the communities where we build and we hope that the funds raised really help to make a difference to the charity.”

