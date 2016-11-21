Parents invited to find out more about new schools in Bedford

Parents are being invited to find out more about a new school now named Wixams Tree Primary, which is opening in September 2017.

An information event is being held on Wednesday (November 23) starting at 3.30pm at the village hall.

The primary will be run by the Bedford College Academies Trust (BCAT) which has also been appointed to manage the new secondary school, Wixams Academy. The schools will be side by side in the town.

Wixams Tree Primary will complement the existing Lakeview Primary at the new and fast growing village.

It will take Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils from the start.

Ian Pryce chair of BCAT, said: “We hope people will like the new name which has local connections and signifies how we are putting down the roots for a successful educational future.

“Lakeview Primary is doing a great job in preparing local children for secondary school and they will continue to be welcome at the Wixams Academy alongside those from the Wixams Tree.

“This is about supporting a super community and providing exceptional education from reception to the sixth form age groups.”

A headteacher and team is being sought for the new primary school.

Parents can pre-book for the Wixams Tree Primary event below - or simply pop along on the evening.

For more information visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wixams-tree-primary-information-event-wednesday-23-november-2016-tickets-29249438859