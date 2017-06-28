Parade set to honour town’s ‘brill’ children

Five incredible children living in or attending school in Ampthill have been named as the pride of the town.

Ampthill Gala Day organisers said they were bowled over by the bravery, kindness and dedication shown by the five children who have won this year’s special awards.

As part of their prize, they will lead this year’s Gala Parade on Sunday around the streets of Ampthill.

The five children include 11-year-old Caitlin Phillips, who may be severely dyslexic but this still hasn’t stopped her from writing and performing in a play to raise money for Iris Ministries – a charity that supports orphans in Mozambique.

And 10-year-old Livvy Dear who has just had her hair cut off and donated it all to Little Princess, a charity that makes wigs for children suffering from cancer. She’s also raised more than £800 for the good cause.

Emma Benson, who chair’s the gala, said: “We were bowled over by this year’s five children who have won our Pride of Ampthill competition.

“Each and every one of them deserves the honour because they are all so incredibly special.

“Whether it’s doing things for charity, overcoming personal battles, going above and beyond in the community or being an absolutely brilliant musician, Ampthill should feel very proud the town has so many amazing children.

“The children will lead this year’s parade and we hope they enjoy every minute.”