Pancake race day for villagers

The annual village pancake races will hit the the streets of Silsoe again this month thanks to sponsorship.

Taking place on Sunday, February 26, the races will get underway at 10.30am outside the entrance to the Millennium Green, funded by developer Bloor Homes.

A total of nine races will be run including a race for under 5’s, 7’s, 9’s, 11’s and 14’s, plus a race for the town’s ladies, gentlemen and pensioners. The event will be rounded off at noonm with the hotly contested team race.

Prizes for all race winners will be presented at 12.30pm in Silsoe Village Hall, where competitors and spectators will also be able to enjoy a pancake breakfast from 9.30am until 11am, followed by a pancake lunch and hot drinks from 11am until 1.30pm.

Event organiser Maggie Herod said: “The Silsoe pancake race has become a real highlight of the village calendar. It is a chance for all residents, regardless of age, to come together and have some fun, whilst raising money for the community.

“I would like to thank Bloor Homes for their continued support – their generous donation pays for the pancakes, fillings, drinks, prizes, and this year there will even be a marquee to ensure there is enough space for everyone to enjoy the refreshments. Without their sponsorship the race simply wouldn’t happen.”

The fee for race entry is £1 per child, £2 per adult and £8 for a team, with all proceeds to be distributed by the Silsoe Community Society across village good causes. Activities will be provided on the day for children including word searches and colouring.

Vanessa Macnee, regional sales director for Bloor Homes added: “At Bloor Homes we are committed to building much more than high quality homes. We want to help support the communities where we build, both during and after the development is complete, and that is why we feel honoured to continue sponsoring this long-standing Silsoe tradition.

“Last year the event raised more than £1,400 for local causes – let’s hope everyone gets involved to make this year’s pancake race the most successful yet.”

For further information about the race or to obtain an entry form please contact Maggie Herod on 01525 860491.

Bloor Homes is currently developing at Ampthill Chase.