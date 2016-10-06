Oxjam brings on all that jazz

It’s jazz time once again in Bedford as Oxjam makes a return to bring some live music to the town centre.

Oxfam is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the event and you can join the fun at the charity’s shop at 16 St Paul’s Square on Saturday, October 8.

The festival, which takes place at venues all over the country during October, has come a long way since Fatboy Slim launched the first Oxjam in 2006.

This year, the theme is jazz and the organisers will be playing jazz vinyl all day from 11am.

Vinyl volunteer Rowland Cleverley will once again be getting out his audio set-up - dual deck, Denon amp and Pioneer speakers - that he specially keeps for such occasions.

Hear Kind of Blue by Miles Davis, Waltz For Debby by the Bill Evans Trio, and Newport 61 by John Coltrane, besides other memorable albums. All will be available for sale after being played.

Highlight of the day will be a collection of local jazz vinyl, including records by Terry Lightfoot, Johnny Dankworth and Cleo Laine, including an album, Octavius, signed by Johnny.

Also on sale will be vinyl by Panama Francis, Don Cherry, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Stan Kenton, Stan Getz, Dave Brubeck, Jimmie Lunceford, Lionel Hampton, Count Basie and many more with an estimated 60 plus jazz records for sale on the day.

There is also a large selection of jazz CDs, sheet music and books, more than 300 records, and more than 200 CDs, plus loads of books.

The event is free and the shop opens at 9.15am.

Visit www.facebook.com/Oxfam.vinyl or call 01234 213768.

More details about Oxjam at www.oxfam.org.uk/oxjam