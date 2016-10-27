Oxfam shops in Bedfordshire raise almost £230,000

This year Oxfam shops in Bedfordshire managed to raise almost £230,000 to support the charity’s work around the world.

The money raised will go towards Oxfam’s projects such as supporting thousands of people who are displaced or refugees that the charity is working with in Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Greece.

Brian Harley, Oxfam area manager for Bedfordshire, said: “We are so grateful to the generous people of Bedfordshire who donate to and buy from our shops. “This support raises absolutely crucial funds for Oxfam’s work helping people in desperate circumstances.

“It is thanks to our determined staff and volunteers, and our very generous donors and customers that Oxfam can provide life saving water, food and emergency supplies to thousands around the world.”

According to the charity, we are living in a time when more people – almost 60 million - are displaced from their homes than at any time since the Second World War.

Brian added: “We are helping those arriving in Italy by providing food, clothes, shoes, and personal hygiene kits as well as longer term psychological and legal support.

“In Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, we are providing life-saving clean water, sanitation and vital support for families who have lost everything. “With £36 - Oxfam can provide clean and safe water to families and with £100 toilets and washing facilities for dozens of people made homeless.

“With five shops in Bedfordshire supported by their local communities, the counties’ residents can be proud of the contribution they have made to help the poorest people across the world.”