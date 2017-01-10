Outdoor fun for academy children

Reception children at the Hills Academy are certainly enjoying their new term.

It has been an exciting return to school for the reception classes at the academy in Putnoe as a fabulous outdoor activity centre is being put to the test by the youngsters, pictured.

The specialist equipment has been designed to offer the children a range of ‘risky play’ opportunities, many of which will require them to climb, jump or carry their own body weight. School staff and governors made a successful application for local funding with an additional contribution through fundraising by the academy’s Parent Teacher Friends Association.