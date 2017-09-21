Ofsted praises academy for successful switch to secondary status

Ofsted inspectors have praised Lincroft Academy in Oakley for the strength of its GCSE offer and how it has prepared so successfully for its switch to a secondary school.

The academy, part of Sharnbrook Academy Federation, became a school for students aged 11 to 16 this term, changing from Lincroft Middle School as part of the local authority’s move to a two-tier education system.

The Ofsted report says that the academy’s leaders “have successfully prepared the school community to change from a middle school to a secondary school”, adding that they “have worked closely within the trust to prepare teachers appropriately for key stage 4 teaching” (for students taking GCSEs).

Lincroft Academy is also working very closely with the sixth form at Sharnbrook Academy so that post-16 provision is available there for Lincroft students.

Overall Ofsted rated the school as Good, saying that students achieve well and make good progress across subjects, with “exceptional progress” in English. Inspectors also highlighted how attendance is above the national average, and that students are well-behaved, and proud of their school, keeping it in “pristine condition”.

The report also highlights how parents inspectors that the school is “well led and managed” and they “would recommend the school to others”.

Mark Duke, the principal of Lincroft Academy, said: “We have worked incredibly hard to ensure that the teaching of GCSE courses to our students is of the highest quality and so I am really delighted that Ofsted agrees with us.

“The move to become a secondary academy for students aged 11 to 16 has been really positive and we are all excited about the year ahead.

“I would like to thank all our staff, our students and their parents for the contributions they make every day towards our school being so good - this is a real team effort and I am looking forward to seeing us build on this excellent Ofsted report over the coming months and years.”

Iain Denning, the executive principal of Sharnbrook Academy Federation, added: “This Ofsted report demonstrates that the preparation and hard work put in by the academy so that it would deliver high-quality teaching to students aged 14 to 16, while maintaining the same excellent level of provision to students aged 11 to 14, has really paid off.

“The comments by the inspectors are very strong throughout the report across so many areas of school life. It’s a superb result and everyone connected with the school should be very proud.”