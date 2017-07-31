Search

What does the colour of your pee say about you?

editorial image

Medics are advising Brits to regularly check the colour of their urine to stay on top of hydration levels after a new report discovered that 7.2 million British adults are going without drinking water on a daily basis.

The 50 Shades of Yellow - Hydration Report, compiled by SodaStream to assess the nation’s hydration levels also found that one in seven of Brits don’t drink a glass of water on a typical day, even though over half (51 per cent) have an alcoholic drink each day, even though the NHS recommends we drink six to eight glasses of water a day.