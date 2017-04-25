Millions of Brits no longer using a pen

Millions of Brits are no longer using a PEN- with a third admitting they barely write anymore, according to new research.

Studies show 39 per cent of respondents think handwriting is less important now thanks to email, text messaging and social media.

However almost half of people admit they judge people on their handwriting - and six in ten said their individual handwriting style is important to them.

The research of 2,000 UK adults was commissioned by pen manufacturers, STABILO, to celebrate National Stationery Week which is taking place until Sunday (30th April).

A spokesman for STABILO said: “While the findings suggest people are writing by hand less frequently now, they also show having a particular handwriting style is important to us.

“There are more ways to communicate now than ever but handwriting remains a key skill which allows people to demonstrate their individuality.

“Handwriting is such an important skill to have and one we believe should continue to be taught in schools.”

Most Brits, seven in 10, have medium-sized handwriting - 8-12mm in height - which can indicate a reliable and supportive nature.

While 46 per cent have a signature differing in style from their handwriting style, which is sometimes an indicator of how someone wants to be seen - not necessarily who they really are.

Almost a quarter have a small-sized writing style - 7mm or less - which can suggest someone is conscientious.

Just three per cent have large handwriting - 13mm in height or more - and this is typically the sign of someone who is generous and lacking inhibition.

Handwriting which leans to the right can suggest someone is friendly and this represents 30 per cent of Brits.

While left-leaning writing, which is used by around one in 10 people, can suggest a cynical nature.

Over half of respondents said their writing has no particular slant - often indicating someone has a tendency to sit on the fence, but it can also be a sign of having a thoughtful manner.

Seven in 10 people said their handwriting is typically joined-up which often signals efficiency and a no nonsense attitude.

Two thirds of respondents use black ink when writing which sometimes shows someone wants to be clearly understood.

Blue ink is often an indicator of friendliness and this is colour of ink is used by 30 per cent of people.

When leaving a handwritten note for someone, ending it with a full-stop often signals there will be no further discussion - and 86 per cent of Brits do this.

Thirteen per cent of respondents write in capital letters which can be a sign of wanting to be heard and not misunderstood.

Almost half of those polled said their handwriting hadn’t changed significantly since they were 16 years old which could suggest a youthful outlook on life.

Over a quarter of respondents said their handwriting is typically scruffy, while a third described it as neat.

Around four in 10 women have neat handwriting - compared to over a quarter of men.

And just 16 per cent of females have scruffy handwriting - in contrast to 36 per cent of males.

Writing shopping lists are the most common way people typically write by hand - followed by to-do lists in second place and form filling in third.

Seven in 10 UK adults reckon the quality of handwriting in Britain has deteriorated over the past 50 years - with half believing handwriting styles are more diverse now.

A spokesman for STABILO said: “The analysis of handwriting or graphology is a fascinating subject and can be used to interpret all sorts of things about an individual.

“Often our handwriting is saying more about us than we realise and can indicate not just personality traits but also a person’s mind set - and even sometimes what their lifestyle choices are.”