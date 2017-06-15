Oasis tribute to close Ampthill music festival

Oasis tribute band Oasish, Mock the Week star Milton Jones and indie pop band Massaoke will close this year’s Ampthill Festival.

Festival organisers have unveiled the two music acts and stand-up comedian as part of this year’s Gala Day on July 2.

The day will also see former Great British Bake Off winner Nancy Birtwhistle, perform a live baking demo.

Performing live at the event, Oasish are the only Oasis tribute band in the world to use a live string quartet as they perform the rock group’s big hits.

Emma Benson, who chairs gala day, said: “We are really excited about this year’s Gala Day and the many, amazing activities and acts we have planned.

“Oasish, Milton Jones and Massaoke are the perfect acts to close this year’s Ampthill Festival and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy our free entertainment. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

AmpRocks chair, Mark Tiana added: “Oasish and Massaoke are both great acts.

“With Oasish, there are so many brilliant rock anthems and Massaoke, we are sure, will get the whole Ampthill crowd going.

“It’s going to be a fantastic finale to what is going to be a brilliant festival across the whole weekend.”

The Gala Day is the third day of the festival, which opens with hit pop band Busted and 80s band The Human League on June 30. 0The weekend will host a variety of acts and performances.